Claire McLuckie Architect
Architects in Glasgow
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Stepps Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect
    Stepps Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect Claire McLuckie Architect
    Stepps Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect Claire McLuckie Architect
    Stepps Extension
    Gallowhill Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect
    Gallowhill Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect Claire McLuckie Architect
    Gallowhill Extension, Claire McLuckie Architect Claire McLuckie Architect
    Gallowhill Extension

    Whether you are looking to extend, convert your loft, or re-model the internal layout of your home or build a new home, my services offer you a choice - to use my architectural skills & experience as much or as little as you want. I can guide you through the process from initial design ideas to completion of the works on site; or alternatively, can simply step in to offer advice at any stage along the way.

    With an extensive residential portfolio and 15 years’ post qualification experience, I am able to offer a professional architectural service focused on value for money, quality design solutions. To get your project off the ground I will make an initial visit to your home; and thereafter propose options to progress, via a list of clearly defined architectural services, with uncomplicated pricing for associated fees. If you would like to make an initial enquiry please call, email me so we can arrange a mutually convenient time for a free consultation.

    Services
    Architectural services including bespoke design /measured surveys/ CAD drawings/ 3D graphics/ planning & building warrant applications/ contract administration & site supervision.
    Service areas
    • Lenzie
    • Glasgow
    • cumbernauld
    • bearsden
    • milngavie
    • kirkintilloch
    • Scotland
    Address
    25 Alexandra Avenue
    G66 5BG Glasgow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7766012844 www.clairemcluckiearchitect.co.uk
