Whether you are looking to extend, convert your loft, or re-model the internal layout of your home or build a new home, my services offer you a choice - to use my architectural skills & experience as much or as little as you want. I can guide you through the process from initial design ideas to completion of the works on site; or alternatively, can simply step in to offer advice at any stage along the way.

With an extensive residential portfolio and 15 years’ post qualification experience, I am able to offer a professional architectural service focused on value for money, quality design solutions. To get your project off the ground I will make an initial visit to your home; and thereafter propose options to progress, via a list of clearly defined architectural services, with uncomplicated pricing for associated fees. If you would like to make an initial enquiry please call, email me so we can arrange a mutually convenient time for a free consultation.