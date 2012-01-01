Your browser is out-of-date.

DesigniTures
Home Stagers in London
    • Interior Furniture, DesigniTures DesigniTures Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Interior Furniture
    Interiors | Black and White, DesigniTures DesigniTures Modern living room
    Interiors | Black and White
    Interiors | Bathroom, DesigniTures DesigniTures Classic style bathroom
    Interiors | Bathroom
    Interiors | Living room| Architecture, Digital Art, Interior Design , DesigniTures DesigniTures Modern living room
    Interiors | Living room| Architecture, Digital Art, Interior Design
    Interiors | Dining Room, DesigniTures DesigniTures Minimalist dining room
    Interiors | Dining Room
    Products | Taps and Bathtubs, DesigniTures DesigniTures BathroomBathtubs & showers
    Products | Taps and Bathtubs

    DesigniTures is a one stop internet based company providing luxury and contemporary furniture, architectural and interior design consultancy services, with an innovative approach both locally and internationally. We specialise in comprehensive design concepts ranging from exterior and interior design projects, furniture solutions and product design solutions for private, corporate and commercial clientele.

    Contact us at info@designitures.com 

    www.designitures.com

    Services
    Contemporary and Morden Furniture Collection | Interior Design | Architecture
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    Penhurst House, 352-356 Battersea Park Road, London, England
    SW11 3BY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037953904 www.designitures.com
