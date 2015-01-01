I paint joyful and colourful abstract paintings on canvas inspired by my travels and influenced by the light and space of California where I lived for 14 years. The energy of gesture and bold colour are hallmarks of my work, which portrays an active vitality and the expression of spirit. Please email/text/tweet me if you'd like ideas for original paintings or prints for your home or your client's.
- Services
- Original abstract paintings and bespoke artwork commissioned to size. I also offer affordable embellished prints on paper and canvas where I paint on top of my prints to add texture and interest.
- Service areas
- Bradford on Avon and Bath, UK
- Address
-
BA15 1AJ Bath, Uk
United Kingdom
www.trudymontgomery.com
Legal disclosure
I also make hand-pulled prints on an old fashioned press; these are mostly unique monoprints or from a limited edition of 12 or fewer.