I am an artist based in the Meon Valley in rural Hampshire, England. I am a self taught artist with three children. I have always been creative and while everyone else was snuggling up with a book in my childhood home I was drawing, sewing, painting.. immersing myself in any kind of creative activity! I have a passion for painting but seek inspiration from beauty I find around me. In my Small Bird Series I use both my sewing and painting skills and create a very unique effect, which remains incredibly 'real' when capturing the likeness of a bird. I have created Lottie's Cottage to showcase all my skills, so the things I create and sell in my shop are always fresh and interesting. Lottie's Cottage is filled with a range of beautiful things. Everything is handmade. Everything is unique. I hope that here you can find all kinds of things to make your home a special, individual place to be.