Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Botico
General Contractors in Worksop
Overview 13Projects (13) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Doncaster Kitchen Remodeling Project, UK, Botico Botico Classic style kitchen
    Doncaster Kitchen Remodeling Project, UK, Botico Botico Classic style kitchen
    Doncaster Kitchen Remodeling Project, UK, Botico Botico Classic style kitchen
    +1
    Doncaster Kitchen Remodeling Project, UK
    Lincoln Kitchen Remodeling, Botico Botico Classic style kitchen
    Lincoln Kitchen Remodeling, Botico Botico Classic style kitchen
    Lincoln Kitchen Remodeling
    Fireplace Sheffield, Botico Botico Modern living room
    Fireplace Sheffield, Botico Botico Modern living room
    Fireplace Sheffield, Botico Botico Modern living room
    +1
    Fireplace Sheffield
    Retford Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Classic style bathroom
    Retford Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Classic style bathroom
    Retford Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Classic style bathroom
    Retford Bathroom Remodeling
    Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Colonial style bathroom
    Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Colonial style bathroom
    Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Colonial style bathroom
    +2
    Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling
    Sheffield Plastering Project, Botico Botico Modern houses
    Sheffield Plastering Project, Botico Botico Modern houses
    Sheffield Plastering Project, Botico Botico Modern houses
    +10
    Sheffield Plastering Project
    Show all 13 projects

    Botico Construction: a full-service custom home improvement remodeling contractor, based in Sheffield, UK and working in whole Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire area. Our Sheffield remodeling company is one of Sheffield leading complete, kitchen remodeling and bathroom renovation companies. We do specialize in kitchen and bath remodeling as well as complete renovation projects for residential and commercial customers.

    We are not the cheapest but Botico Construction is the best choice for your remodeling job. As a top Sheffield Contractor we handle all types of renovation or remodeling project, whether it is kitchen, bathroom, or remodeling your entire home. Botico goal is to provide the best possible service on every remodeling project. Check out our renovation project gallery or contact us today for a FREE on-site estimate. A courteous and professional estimator is available in Sheffield and surrounding areas allowing us to better serve Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire areas.

    Services
    • All property maintenance including plastering
    • painting
    • decorating
    • kitchen fitting
    • bathroom remodeling
    • tiling
    • roofing. We do all jobs to make Your house beautiful and usefull.
    Service areas
    WORKSOP
    Address
    s810xy Worksop
    United Kingdom
    +44-7879624135 www.botico.co.uk
      Add SEO element