London Stone
Paving in Middlesex
    • London Stone is a market leader in the supply of natural stone paving to clients throughout the UK. Renowned for our comprehensive range of sawn paving and bespoke stone, we provide high quality products, excellent value for money and superior customer service to a broad range of client types that include landscape contractors, garden designers, property developers, architects and homeowners.

    Services
    Natural stone paving, Natural stone steps, and Natural stone coping
    Service areas
    • Nationwide
    • London
    • South East England
    • Middlesex
    Address
    Vermeulen's Garden Centre, Horton Road, Stanwell Moor
    TW19 6AE Middlesex
    United Kingdom
    +44-8442251915 www.londonstone.co.uk
