Perfect Integration
Home Media Design & Installation in Marylebone
Projects

    • Metropolitan Wharf , Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Industrial style living room
    Metropolitan Wharf , Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Industrial style bathroom
    Metropolitan Wharf , Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Industrial style dining room
    +2
    Metropolitan Wharf
    Duke Street, Mayfair, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Classic airports
    Duke Street, Mayfair, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Classic style living room
    Duke Street, Mayfair, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Classic style living room
    +2
    Duke Street, Mayfair
    London Townhouse , Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Modern living room
    London Townhouse , Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Modern dining room
    London Townhouse , Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Modern living room
    +5
    London Townhouse
    Beaconsfield Mansion, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Modern houses
    Beaconsfield Mansion, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Modern kitchen
    Beaconsfield Mansion, Perfect Integration Perfect Integration Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +4
    Beaconsfield Mansion

    Perfect Integration are an award winning audio visual specialist company based in prime London. We take control of all of the technology within your home, workspace or superyacht and deliver it back to you in a perfectly simple, perfectly reliable and perfectly integrated solution.

    Services
    • Audio Visual Systems & Technology
    • Home Cinema
    • lighting control
    • HVAC Control
    • Networking Technology
    • Access Control & CCTV Systems.
    Service areas
    • UK & Europe
    • Caribbean
    • Middle East
    • Australasia
    • Marylebone
    • West London
    Company awards
    • CEDIA 2012 Best Integrated Home £30,000—£100,000
    • CEDIA 2013 Best Multiple Scheme for a Developer
    • CEDIA 2014 Best Multiple Scheme for a Developer (Highly Commended)
    • CEDIA 2014 Best Integrated Home over £250,000 (Finalist)
    Address
    5 Welbeck Street
    W1G 9YQ Marylebone
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037634610 www.perfectintegration.co.uk
