F E PHILCOX LTD
Blacksmith in Battle
Reviews (0)
    Driveway Gates

    Small family business established since 1973 near Battle East Sussex.  We specialising in bespoke architectural metalwork.  Creating anything made in Wrought Iron, Corten Steel & Stainless Steel for eg. Walkways, Internal & External Staircases , Stainless Steel & Glass Balustrading, Gates and Railings also Commercial/Schools Security Railings, Fire Escapes and Gantries.

    Services
    Gates & Railings
    Service areas
    London, South East England, and Battle
    Address
    24 Church Road, Catsfield
    TN33 9DP Battle
    United Kingdom
    +44-1424892391 www.fep-gates.co.uk
