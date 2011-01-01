Merel Karhof, born in the Netherlands (1978), lives and works in London. Already at a young age she travelled through Europe and lived regularly for longer periods in different European countries. Travelling has given her the opportunity to sharpen her curiosity, as well as discover local manufacturers, and it continues to inspire her to make products in a dialogue with her surroundings.

With her designs, she reveals the unnoticed and creates awareness of obvious things such as the daily variable colour of the water in Venice, or the urban wind, which she uses as an energy source to knit scarves.

In Karhof’s work there is a strong emphasis on the process. In her research-based way of working, she develops her own tools and products, which function as ‘three-dimensional sketchbooks’ that visualize her studies.

Merel Karhof has presented her work in exhibitions in London, Milan, Venice and Amsterdam. In 2011, the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, USA, purchased her work for their permanent collection.