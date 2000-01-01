Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hobson&#39;s Choice
Kitchen Planners in Bath
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Calm and Cleansing - Luxury master ensuite bathroom, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
    Calm and Cleansing - Luxury master ensuite bathroom, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
    Calm and Cleansing - Luxury master ensuite bathroom, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
    +5
    Calm and Cleansing - Luxury master ensuite bathroom
    An Open and Gorgeous Kitchen Project, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Brown
    An Open and Gorgeous Kitchen Project, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Grey
    An Open and Gorgeous Kitchen Project, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Brown
    +5
    An Open and Gorgeous Kitchen Project
    Grade I Regency Townhouse with Contemporary Kitchen, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Built-in kitchens Quartz White
    Grade I Regency Townhouse with Contemporary Kitchen, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Built-in kitchens Quartz White
    Grade I Regency Townhouse with Contemporary Kitchen, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Built-in kitchens Quartz White
    +1
    Grade I Regency Townhouse with Contemporary Kitchen
    Barn Conversion with a bulthaup b1 kitchen, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Modern kitchen
    Barn Conversion with a bulthaup b1 kitchen, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Modern kitchen
    Barn Conversion with a bulthaup b1 kitchen, Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice Modern kitchen
    +4
    Barn Conversion with a bulthaup b1 kitchen
    bulthaup b3 kitchen in 'Rough Sawn Oak', Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice
    bulthaup b3 kitchen in 'Rough Sawn Oak', Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice
    bulthaup b3 kitchen in 'Rough Sawn Oak', Hobson's Choice Hobson's Choice
    +4
    bulthaup b3 kitchen in 'Rough Sawn Oak'

    With showrooms in Bath, Swindon and Winchester, Hobson's Choice is the longest standing independent retailer of bulthaup kitchens serving the South of England and Wales  


    We believe your home is a reflection of you. It’s unique and full of inspiration. At Hobson’s Choice, we transform homes to reflect real lives. Real kitchens, bathrooms and interiors by exceptional designers.


    We work with only the world’s most beautifully designed products and combine this with a full turnkey service - from concept to completion.


    Our selection of contemporary and handmade kitchen styles ensures we can fulfil your project ambitions with the perfect solution. A new living space that is tailored to your personal taste, complements your home and enhances your lifestyle.


    From our three showrooms, Bath, Swindon and Winchester, we are perfectly placed to provide an exemplary design, fitting and aftercare service. To find out more, please contact one of our showrooms and speak to a Designer - we look forward to your call.

    Services
    • kitchen & bathroom design
    • installation and after-sales service
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • Bristol
    • Somerset
    • Wiltshire
    • Dorset
    • Berkshire
    • Monmouthshire
    • Gloucestershire
    • The Cotswolds
    • Oxfordshire
    • Warwickshire
    • Surrey
    • Hampshire
    • West Sussex
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz Design—2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016
    • Best of Houzz Service 2021
    • Bath Life Property Award Finalist—Interior Services
    • Bath Life Awards Finalist—Interior Design
    Address
    Kensington Showroom, London Road
    BA1 6AJ Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-1225433511 www.hobsonschoice.uk.com

    Reviews

    James Citizen
    “I can honestly say that dealing with hobsons|choice was a pleasure from start to finish. They were the only kitchen company who actually listened to the brief, and came back with drawings and designs which not only reflected what we wanted, but incorporated some brilliant new ideas. Nothing was too much trouble for them, and their showrooms were so comprehensively equipped that I have ended up with a far better range of kitchen hardware than I had ever known existed – I cannot now imagine life without a steam oven, let alone my boiling water tap! Or the induction hob, come to that. They took responsibility for the whole project from start to finish, so that there was a seamless process from initial conversation through to returning home to a beautiful kitchen (with flowers, basic food and a bottle of champagne kindly provided by Richard Carter and his team). We have returned to them for further work, for dining furniture, and for a new bathroom. They designed a special shelving unit to blend with the olivewood cupboards, admired by everyone. Their workmen are of the highest calibre, and every detail is taken care of. Richard seemed to have an intuitive grasp of what I would like, and how I would want things to be, and that was very reassuring when you know you will be away for the entire project. hobsons|choice are a pleasure to deal with – two friends of mine are already using them thanks to my eulogies.”
    about 7 years ago
    Antonia Reynolds
    We recommend Hobson's Choice, and Phil Harflett, without reservation. Phil carefully supported us as we worked through the many decisions required in kitchen planning. He has a gentle, professional and very courteous style which made it easy to design the kitchen with him. He didn't impose his view or opinion, instead always responding to what we wanted while giving honest feedback, with explanations/examples, if something we were thinking about wouldn't work so well. The quality (in construction and appearance) of the kitchen is very high. Our builders fitted it and said they rarely install units that are so well made, with such sensible installation processes. We did have a problem with one door; the factory had sent the incorrect finish on one panel. Mark, a Hobson's Choice fitter, came quickly to resolve that. He was great - another very courteous professional. We have been really pleased with the support and service we received, and with the kitchen. We have had it for over a year now and don't regret any aspect of it because it was so carefully planned by Phil. It looks as good as when it was first fitted. Of course it is a little more expensive than kitchens from some well-known large companies, but 1. the extra cost wasn't as large as we thought it would be 2. there is no doubt you get what you pay for, both in service and quality. Thank you to Phil and the team at Hobson's Choice.
    over 2 years ago
    Matt Dell
    We’ve been dealing with Gemma at Hobson’s Choice and she has been fantastic.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element