Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Teressa Nichole
Artists & Artisans in Perth
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Golden Elegance, Teressa Nichole Teressa Nichole Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Golden Elegance
    Sapphire Goddess, Teressa Nichole Teressa Nichole ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Sapphire Goddess
    High Life, Teressa Nichole Teressa Nichole ArtworkPictures & paintings
    High Life
    Free Spirit, Teressa Nichole Teressa Nichole ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Free Spirit
    Magical Night, Teressa Nichole Teressa Nichole ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Magical Night
    Exotic Abstract, Teressa Nichole Teressa Nichole ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Exotic Abstract
    Show all 10 projects

    Hello and welcome...

    I am a Perth Artist who specialises in combining real genuine individually cut gemstones, gold and more into my unique styles of painting, creating precious eye-catching works of art for your feature walls worldwide!

    Services
    Originals and prints
    Service areas
    Worldwide Delivery, Perth, and Perth WA
    Company awards
    • Three SR awards for the following artwork: Distant City, Rising City and Fireworks Over The City.
    • See website: www.teressanichole.com
    Address
    6061 Perth
    Australia
    +61-451519338 teressanichole.com
    Legal disclosure

    Teressa Nichole

      Add SEO element