Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bella life Style
Designers in Perth, Australia
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Australian Beach Style Home, Bella life Style Bella life Style Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Modern Australian Beach Style Home, Bella life Style Bella life Style Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Modern Australian Beach Style Home, Bella life Style Bella life Style Modern living room
    +4
    Modern Australian Beach Style Home

    Bella Life Style Home Design has over twenty years of experience creating beautiful homes in Perth, Australia. Natalie Fermoyle is recognized for presenting the popular Interior Design Course at Home Base, Australia's largest building information centre. Natalie also offers learning experiences in the form of workshops on Colour and Style.

    Visit Bella Life Style Home Design on Facebook.

    Visit bellalifestyle3 on Twitter and Instagram

    Services
    • Home Design Consulting
    • Product Selection meetings and Workshops on Colour and Style.
    Service areas
    Perth and Australia
    Address
    6020 Perth, Australia
    Australia
    +44-433698233 www.bellalifestyle.com.au
    Legal disclosure

    interior, design,  Australia, colour, decor

      Add SEO element