Bella Life Style Home Design has over twenty years of experience creating beautiful homes in Perth, Australia. Natalie Fermoyle is recognized for presenting the popular Interior Design Course at Home Base, Australia's largest building information centre. Natalie also offers learning experiences in the form of workshops on Colour and Style.
- Services
- Home Design Consulting
- Product Selection meetings and Workshops on Colour and Style.
- Service areas
- Perth and Australia
- Address
6020 Perth, Australia
Australia
+44-433698233 www.bellalifestyle.com.au
