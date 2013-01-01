Architect (Arb) with a Master in Industrial Design (MA Industrial Design) and experience in Architecture and Interior Design practices. I am a creative professional with a high knowledge in architectural drawing, able to go from the big picture to the detail of a project. Excellent in team working, passionate for my profession and dedication to achieve a record of excellence. My work experience has taken me over the past 4 years to 3 of the most important studios in London: Design Research Studio at Tom Dixon, Conran and Partners and Universaldesignstudio sister company at BarberOsguerby.