Tulikivi UK
Fireplaces in South Cerney, Cirencester
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
  • Go Premium

    • Tulikivi is a Finnish brand of soapstone wood-burning, heat-retaining stoves. They burn wood, or wood pellets, extremely efficiently, with just a 2-hour fire giving you up to 24 hours of heat. They are easy to use, economical and pass the strictest emissions tests. They are available in a wide range of designs and options - including models with bake ovens.

    Services
    Supply and installation of Tulikivi soapstone wood-burning heat stoves
    Service areas
    • South Cerney,Cirencester
    • All across the UK
    Company awards
    Our Hiisi 5 won 'Best Pellet or Woodchip Appliance of the Year' at the Hearth and Home Awards 2014. The Nietta I23 was also a finalist in the category for 'Best Wood Log or Multifuel Appliance'.
    Address
    Unit H, Lakeside Business Park
    GL7 5XL South Cerney, Cirencester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1285650633 www.tulikivi.co.uk

    Reviews

    Samuel Harvey
    over 3 years ago
