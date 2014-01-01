Tulikivi is a Finnish brand of soapstone wood-burning, heat-retaining stoves. They burn wood, or wood pellets, extremely efficiently, with just a 2-hour fire giving you up to 24 hours of heat. They are easy to use, economical and pass the strictest emissions tests. They are available in a wide range of designs and options - including models with bake ovens.
- Services
- Supply and installation of Tulikivi soapstone wood-burning heat stoves
- Service areas
- South Cerney,Cirencester
- All across the UK
- Company awards
- Our Hiisi 5 won 'Best Pellet or Woodchip Appliance of the Year' at the Hearth and Home Awards 2014. The Nietta I23 was also a finalist in the category for 'Best Wood Log or Multifuel Appliance'.
- Address
-
Unit H, Lakeside Business Park
GL7 5XL South Cerney, Cirencester
United Kingdom
+44-1285650633 www.tulikivi.co.uk