Vitamin is a British design brand set up by brothers Chris and Andy Vernall in 2004. From the heart of London’s creative east end Vitamin has been devoted to producing products that are not only functional and beautiful, but also fun and original.
- Services
- Product/Furniture
- Service areas
- London and United Kingdom
- Company awards
- Featured in—VeryFirstTo LUXEFORECAST Most Eagerly Anticipated Launches
- WAN Awards 2012
- Nominee—Elle Decoration British Design Awards 2013
- Winner Build Magazine Most Innovative Accessories Company 2017
- Address
-
9 Drysdale Street
N1 6ND London
United Kingdom
+44-2070929191 www.vitaminliving.com