Vitamin
Vitamin

Designers in London
    Vitamin is a British design brand set up by brothers Chris and Andy Vernall in 2004. From the heart of London’s creative east end Vitamin has been devoted to producing products that are not only functional and beautiful, but also fun and original.

    Services
    Product/Furniture
    Service areas
    London and United Kingdom
    Company awards
    • Featured in—VeryFirstTo LUXEFORECAST Most Eagerly Anticipated Launches
    • WAN Awards 2012
    • Nominee—Elle Decoration British Design Awards 2013
    • Winner Build Magazine Most Innovative Accessories Company 2017
    Address
    9 Drysdale Street
    N1 6ND London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070929191 www.vitaminliving.com
