LMBRJK
Designers in Antwerp
Projects

    BEL light

    LMBRJK is a design/fabrication studio based in Antwerp, Belgium  The studio marries contemporary digital methods of fabrication with analogue hand-based techniques to produce objects of intrigue and function.  

    LMBRJK pushes at material and procedural tolerances in a continuous investigation to find new variations in form. It is through a desire to extract design from the visual splendor of the computer, that LMBRJK finds satisfaction in the hand-made. 

    In its current exploration of materials, LMBRJK is driven by a desire to distill radical new species from natural and synthetic ecologies, delivering objects born in the concept of digital wood.

    Services
    Design of custom furniture.
    Service areas
    • Design
    • furniture
    • lasercut
    • Antwerp
    Address
    Antwerp
    United Kingdom
    www.lmbrjk.com
