LMBRJK is a design/fabrication studio based in Antwerp, Belgium The studio marries contemporary digital methods of fabrication with analogue hand-based techniques to produce objects of intrigue and function.

LMBRJK pushes at material and procedural tolerances in a continuous investigation to find new variations in form. It is through a desire to extract design from the visual splendor of the computer, that LMBRJK finds satisfaction in the hand-made.

In its current exploration of materials, LMBRJK is driven by a desire to distill radical new species from natural and synthetic ecologies, delivering objects born in the concept of digital wood.