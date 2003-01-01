Prestige architects – Creators of Amazing Spaces

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit – Aristotle

Marco Braghiroli is an Italian architect from Milan, the founder and managing director of Prestige Architects Ltd., specialising in high-end, bespoke boutique residential projects. Multi award-winning Prestige works with clients throughout the UK and worldwide, creating some of the most beautiful and innovative living spaces, through a tailored traditional, contemporary or modern design to suit each client’s individual taste.

This famous London-based architectural practice has been actively working on residential projects since 2009. Its reputation for the creation and completion of outstanding residential projects is one of excellence, thanks to the head designer, Marco.

His comprehensive knowledge and experience of working on residential projects in both the UK and internationally means that Marco brings a like nothing else mix of Italian design with high quality British delivery, time and time again. This credited London-based boutique architectural practice supports a reputation for industry excellence, the creation and completion of superior residential and commercial projects. Prestige also work with many clients who simply wish to create a new look and feel to their living space. Often leaving the exterior untouched, their expert composition, space planning and appreciation of beautiful furniture, changes many residences into something that reflects the personality and unique taste of their clients.

Winners of several industry awards with multiple short-listings for international design awards, it’s not hard to see why. Whether it be a permanent residential home or a luxurious holiday getaway, Prestige Architects is renowned for its inspired creativity and design excellence.

Most recently crowned winner of The Corporate LiveWire Awards category in Best in Residential Architecture Services – Europe, for 2017. These prestigious awards represent the very best in business achievement, championing award-worthy applicants in their respective fields; the culmination of these awards is the Global Award, where every business type has continually proven their excellence throughout the year and historically.

Marco has been significant in the establishment of numerous private London residencies and English country estates as well as working on homes in Greece, Italy, Switzerland , Montecarlo and the Caribbean and continues to deliver beautifully bespoke, boutique and luxurious private properties all over the world.

Recent projects include the impressive redevelopment of a house in Knightsbridge and a basement and mansard extension of a pre-existing grade II, seven-story house in exclusive St James, London. Prestige has also been selected to appear in the much-coveted book “The World’s Most Glamorous Homes 2018” and Marco has been selected to appear in the book “World’s Leading Designer Names 2018”; celebrating outstanding perspective, exacting technical content and aesthetic creativity.

Marco tells us: “Our passion is to turn the client vision into reality. We work with private clients who always bring their personal input into the creative process, developing a sense of excitement around the unique form and build of a residence or luxurious holiday home. Such a project is extremely subjective and needs to be tailored to the lifestyle and taste of our client.

Many of our clients come back time and time again, having enjoyed the creative journey we have taken them on and been astounded by the end result. As an architect, I have to put aside the ‘designer ego’ and take my client through the whole creative process, which is incredibly personal to them. This doesn’t mean that we lose control of the design, quite the contrary in fact, this collaboration drives forward the experience, ensuring our client gets the perfect design and build to the highest quality.”

Prestige Architects is certainly no stranger to repeat clients who have commissioned follow-up projects all over the globe who wish to continue their bespoke, breath-taking architectural journey, filled with elegance and creative expertise. Repeat projects to date include holiday chalets in Switzerland, summer houses in Greece and Italy as well as being shortlisted for exciting future projects such as a house refurbishment in the USA, bespoke yacht in Asia and a luxury villa development in Zanzibar.

In the beginning:

Marco finished his architectural studies at the Politecnico of Milan and later studied interior design at the University of Hasselt in Belgium. The year 2000, saw Marco move to London where he worked for a portion of the UK’s leading architectural firms in traditional architecture, soon becoming senior partner and working on notable scholarly school ventures for Cambridge and Oxford.

In 2003, Marco found his adoration for private residential architecture and started to center his energy in this field. He was significantly blessed to be the lead architect at this time, designing many outstanding buildings and has since been significant in the formation of various private London residencies and English country estates as well as designing homes in Greece, Italy and the Caribbean.

Propelling Prestige in 2009, Marco and his organization keep on delivering wonderfully bespoke private properties, reinforcing his notoriety for design excellence in this market.

The route to the success of Prestige is the polished expertise from a strong team of experienced consultants combined with the demanding level of detail applied to each project. This mix of innovation and construction perfection has prompted international award achievements and numerous industry short-listings.

The Prestige cooperation work in close coordination with local associate organizations when working outside of the UK to guarantee that all universal and social subtleties are considered. Having master local know-how is priceless and Prestige appreciate a lasting association with the Milan office for every Italian project. This solid international partnership, is the spirit of the business and this gathering of industry-leading experts provides the ultimate customer experience: a smooth innovative process delivering extraordinary design and effective practical purpose.

The Prestige Portfolio

If you would like to experience a breath-taking design journey you can view some of Prestige’s projects and see for yourself the skill, creative elegance and expertise of Marco and his team.

Media

Premier Construction News - October 2018

If you would like to talk to Prestige Architects about your vision for a UK or international residential project, they would love to hear from you.

2 Magistrate House, Market Place, London, TW8 8FJ

Email: marco@prestige.eu.com

www.prestige.eu.com