Our contemporary furniture products and interior accessories are all handmade, mainly in hardwoods such as oak, beech, ash and walnut, but we often combine other materials such as glass, metal and plastic adding aesthetic detail and functional appeal.

We also offer a bespoke service and batch manufacture smaller items in our North Wales studio workshop. Each product is lovingly hand finished therefore always unique, making every customer purchase that little bit special. Our passion is developing useful design led interior products, that have been lovingly crafted and built to last by our small team of dedicated craftsman, which is visible throughout our work.