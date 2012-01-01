Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MijMoj Design Limited
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Llanfairfechan
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sideboard with Wine Rack, MijMoj Design Limited MijMoj Design Limited Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Sideboard with Wine Rack, MijMoj Design Limited MijMoj Design Limited Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Sideboard with Wine Rack, MijMoj Design Limited MijMoj Design Limited Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +1
    Sideboard with Wine Rack
    Oak Hallway Storage Unit

    Our contemporary furniture products and interior accessories are all handmade, mainly in hardwoods such as oak, beech, ash and walnut, but we often combine other materials such as glass, metal and plastic adding aesthetic detail and functional appeal.

    We also offer a bespoke service and batch manufacture smaller items in our North Wales studio workshop. Each product is lovingly hand finished therefore always unique, making every customer purchase that little bit special. Our passion is developing useful design led interior products, that have been lovingly crafted and built to last by our small team of dedicated craftsman, which is visible throughout our work.

    Service areas
    • North West England
    • North Wales
    • Wales
    • Llanfairfechan
    Company awards
    • Northern Design Awrads shortlisted 2013
    • North Wales Business Acceleration Award
    • Grand Designs Live Loves Awards 2012
    Address
    Y Gelli, Aber Road,
    LL330HR Llanfairfechan
    United Kingdom
    +44-1248681469 www.mijmoj.co.uk
      Add SEO element