Jam Furniture design and make contemporary handcrafted furniture, lighting and home accessories from their workshops in Cardigan, West Wales





The business was formed in 2013 building on Ben's 15 years as an Product Designer working for some of the top design consultancies in both London and Brisbane, Australia. Our designs are influenced by contemporary and traditional materials. With a strong connection to brass through his fathers business, Ben continues to use this material throughout his work.

Craftsmanship, honesty and passion are fundamental in our quest to bring well designed contemporary furniture to peoples homes.

Every item is hand made to order which means we can customise your piece to your requirements.