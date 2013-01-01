Your browser is out-of-date.

Jam Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Cardigan, UK
    Jam Furniture design and make contemporary handcrafted furniture, lighting and home accessories from their workshops in Cardigan, West Wales


    The business was formed in 2013 building on Ben's 15 years as an Product Designer working for some of the top design consultancies in both London and Brisbane, Australia. Our designs are influenced by contemporary and traditional materials. With a strong connection to brass through his fathers business, Ben continues to use this material throughout his work.

    Craftsmanship, honesty and passion are fundamental in our quest to bring well designed contemporary furniture to peoples homes.

    Every item is hand made to order which means we can customise your piece to your requirements.

    Services
    • Furniture Design
    • Furniture manufacture
    • Industrial Design
    • product design
    • Lighting Design
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    Australian International Design Award
    Address
    Capel House, New Mill Road
    SA431QT Cardigan, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7538551513 www.jamfurniture.co.uk
