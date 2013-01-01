Your browser is out-of-date.

BTL Property LTD
General Contractors in London
Reviews (6)
    Munster Road
    Munster Road , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern living room
    Munster Road , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern living room
    Munster Road
    Roland Gardens
    Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Minimalist bedroom
    Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Minimalist bedroom
    Roland Gardens
    A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape
    A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern houses
    A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern garden
    A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape
    Galveston Road - SW15
    Galveston Road - SW15, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern kitchen
    Galveston Road - SW15, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern kitchen
    Galveston Road - SW15

    BTL Property is a South West London based Building Company that design, build and manage the maintenance of properties. We offer a complete service, either to ‘design and build’, or to work with Architects and Interior designers that you have already appointed.

    The Company was founded in 2002 and since then we have worked on hundreds of projects and have established ourselves as one of South West London’s leading builders. At BTL Property we pride ourselves on providing a professional and personal service at a fair price. All projects are led by one of our Project Managers and every project has a Site Manager and Foreman to ensure the build is completed on time and to budget. All of the work we carry out is fully insured and guaranteed for six years. We are also proud members of the Federation of Master Builders and are approved Delta Membrane registered installers.

    South West London
    Address
    2 Filmer Road
    SW6 7B London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034890332 www.btlpropertyltd.co.uk

    Michela B
    Smashed up green van driven by aggressive drive who cut me up on a roundabout. Not a good advert is it? Like a bull in a china shop would you want that around your house I don’t think so!
    about 1 year ago
    Joe Budnar-Hunt
    A very professional team whom I've had the pleasure of working with for a long time.
    about 3 years ago
    Charlotte Harrison
    We had BTL assist with some work post our renovation project. The team were easy to communicate with, knowledgable and highly professional. They turned up on time (early, in fact!) and left the space clean and tidy. The experience with BTL has been the opposite of what we experienced with the initial company and all I can say is I wish we had had BTL carry out the full project and they will be our first call if we ever need works done again. Thank you BTL!!
    over 3 years ago
