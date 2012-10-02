Your browser is out-of-date.

Carte Blanche Decorative Painters
Painters in Perth
Services

  • paint finishes
  • gilding
  • graining
  • Marbling
  • murals
  • faux finishes
  • stencilling
  • plaster finishes
  • Polished Plaster
  • texture finishes
  • lime finishes
  • lime paint

    Carte Blanche are decorative painters specialising in paint, plaster and leaf finishes for domestic and commercial projects. While the in house talent is extensive we also have teams that can assist us on your project worldwide. Through our extensive teaching and networking within the industry we have met and worked with many wonderful artists, so the teams  we have available are experienced, proven practitioners who are respected within the industry or who have trained or worked with Carte Blanche previously giving you the confidence that your project will be treated with the ultimate respect by true professionals.

    Cait Whitson who heads up Carte Blanche along with her husband Gibson Donaldson has been a decorative painter since 1986. Traditionally trained in decorative finishes having studied with Leonard Pardon, Bill Holgate, Gert-Jan Nijsse, Christian Matincourt and most recently with  Patrick Laheyne she brings a broadt gamut of skills to your project and a wealth of experience in working with designers and architects as well as direct with you the client to ensure your project is of the highest quality, working to bring finishes to your project that fit your style and space.

    Service areas
    • UK
    • Scotland
    • Europe
    • Middle East
    Address
    Unit 7, 14 Dunkeld Road
    PH1 5RW Perth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1738587600 decoratescotland.com
