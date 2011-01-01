Studio deFORM was founded by Jakub Pollág and Václav Mlynář in 2011, during their studies at Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague. Studio deFORM focuses on product design, furniture design, interior design, exhibition design and creative advertisement. Enjoying every challenge, they are willing to broaden their horizons with new interesting approaches they have never tried before. They seek to balance their work between commercial and independent creative projects. Main goal is always the same: To give the additional value to their products.