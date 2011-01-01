Studio deFORM was founded by Jakub Pollág and Václav Mlynář in 2011, during their studies at Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague. Studio deFORM focuses on product design, furniture design, interior design, exhibition design and creative advertisement. Enjoying every challenge, they are willing to broaden their horizons with new interesting approaches they have never tried before. They seek to balance their work between commercial and independent creative projects. Main goal is always the same: To give the additional value to their products.
- Company awards
- 2014 > Czech Grand Design Award—
Young talent
- 2014 > Designblok Award—
the best studio presentation
- 2013 > ELLE DECOR international design award—„Mladý Talent“
- 2013 > POPAI central Europe award—Heieneken POP UP bar
- 2013 > Cena za studentský design—„Dobrý design“
- 2013 > Designblok award for „The best presentation of design studio“
- 2013 > Selected for „Talent card“ for Designblok 2013
- 2010 > Frankfurt—Young Contract Creations Award 2011, awarded by 1. prize
- 2014 > Czech Grand Design Award—
Kensington Gore
SW7 2EU London
United Kingdom
+44-7546676374 www.studiodeform.com