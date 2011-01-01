Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
studio deFORM
Designers in London
Overview 14Projects (14) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BEADS, studio deFORM studio deFORM Living roomSide tables & trays
    BEADS, studio deFORM studio deFORM Living roomSide tables & trays
    BEADS, studio deFORM studio deFORM Living roomSide tables & trays
    BEADS
    Lasvit Transmission, studio deFORM studio deFORM Living roomLighting
    Lasvit Transmission, studio deFORM studio deFORM Living roomLighting
    Lasvit Transmission, studio deFORM studio deFORM Living roomLighting
    Lasvit Transmission
    Pop-Up for NIKE, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    Pop-Up for NIKE, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    Pop-Up for NIKE, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    +2
    Pop-Up for NIKE
    Botas shoes showroom, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    Botas shoes showroom, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    Botas shoes showroom, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    +3
    Botas shoes showroom
    Ice blocks for NIKE, studio deFORM studio deFORM Modern bars & clubs
    Ice blocks for NIKE, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    Ice blocks for NIKE, studio deFORM studio deFORM Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    Ice blocks for NIKE
    Bar for Heineken, studio deFORM studio deFORM Modern bars & clubs
    Bar for Heineken, studio deFORM studio deFORM Minimalist office buildings
    Bar for Heineken, studio deFORM studio deFORM Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    Bar for Heineken
    Show all 14 projects

    Studio deFORM was founded by Jakub Pollág and Václav Mlynář in 2011, during their studies at Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague. Studio deFORM focuses on product design, furniture design, interior design, exhibition design and creative advertisement. Enjoying every challenge, they are willing to broaden their horizons with new interesting approaches they have never tried before. They seek to balance their work between commercial and independent creative projects. Main goal is always the same: To give the additional value to their products.

    Service areas
    • product design
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Exhibition Design
    • London
    • Czech Republic
    Company awards
    • 2014 > Czech Grand Design Award—Young talent
    • 2014 > Designblok Award—the best studio presentation
    • 2013 > ELLE DECOR international design award—„Mladý Talent“
    • 2013 > POPAI central Europe award—Heieneken POP UP bar
    • 2013 > Cena za studentský design—„Dobrý design“
    • 2013 > Designblok award for „The best presentation of design studio“
    • 2013 > Selected for „Talent card“ for Designblok 2013 
    • 2010 > Frankfurt—Young Contract Creations Award 2011, awarded by 1. prize
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    Kensington Gore
    SW7 2EU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7546676374 www.studiodeform.com
      Add SEO element