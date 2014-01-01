Your browser is out-of-date.

Roughton International Ltd
    • Roughton is an established, independent consultancy, trading in the UK for over 60 years, with an excellent reputation for understanding our Client’s needs and delivering high quality solutions and projects. We provide multi-disciplinary services to private and public Clients in the following property sectors: office/commercial,  industrial,  retail,  residential, healthcare, education, custodial

    Services
    • Surveying and property services
    • Structural Engineering
    • civil engineering
    • building services engineering
    • Project Management
    • Architecture
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    ACE Engineering Excellence Award 2014, British Expertise International Award 2014
    Address
    37 Jewry Street
    EC3N 2ER London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2075538070 www.roughton.com
