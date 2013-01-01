Your browser is out-of-date.

Guarnieri Architects
Architects in London, UK
Projects

    • Victorian Remix, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern houses
    Victorian Remix, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern houses
    Victorian Remix, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern pool
    +4
    Victorian Remix
    White Grounds, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Roof terrace Glass
    White Grounds, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Roof
    White Grounds, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern style bedroom
    +2
    White Grounds
    Burnfoot Avenue, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Detached home Glass
    Burnfoot Avenue, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Detached home
    Burnfoot Avenue, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Detached home Glass
    +2
    Burnfoot Avenue
    Bishop Road, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern houses White
    Bishop Road, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern houses White
    Bishop Road, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern houses
    +4
    Bishop Road
    Collingham Road, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern living room White
    Collingham Road, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern living room
    Collingham Road, Guarnieri Architects Guarnieri Architects Modern living room
    +3
    Collingham Road

    Guarnieri Architects is a design-led, contemporary architecture practice, based in London.

    Its work focuses on improving people’s everyday lives and their well-being in or around buildings.

    The practice has developed a special sensibility for urban and cultural context and is committed towards making the world a more sustainable place.  

    Guarnieri Architects specialises in work on existing buildings for the residential sector for private and commercial clients.

    It has vast experience in upgrading existing houses to contemporary living standards, working in conservation areas and is an industry leader in the design of glass structures.  

    3 Futura House, 169 Grange Road, London, SE1 3BN

    mail@guarnieri.co.uk

    Services
    Architecture, Landscape, and Master-plan Design
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Company awards
    • - Finalist The Sunday Times British Home Awards 2018
    • - Finalist Daily Telegraph Home building and Renovation Award 2017
    • - Finalist AJ RETROFIT AWARD 2017;
    • - Commended at SCHUECO EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2017;
    • - Winner at RIBA LIVE PITCH 2013;
    • - Winner of LEAF Young Architect of the Year Award 2012;
    • - Shortlisted for the LEAF 2013 Refurbishment of the Year Award;
    • - Shortlisted at the AJ RETROFIT AWARD 2013.
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    3 Futura House, 169 Grange Road
    SE1 3BN London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070648026 www.guarnieri.co.uk
