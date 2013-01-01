Guarnieri Architects is a design-led, contemporary architecture practice, based in London.

Its work focuses on improving people’s everyday lives and their well-being in or around buildings.

The practice has developed a special sensibility for urban and cultural context and is committed towards making the world a more sustainable place.

Guarnieri Architects specialises in work on existing buildings for the residential sector for private and commercial clients.

It has vast experience in upgrading existing houses to contemporary living standards, working in conservation areas and is an industry leader in the design of glass structures.

3 Futura House, 169 Grange Road, London, SE1 3BN

mail@guarnieri.co.uk