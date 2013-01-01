Guarnieri Architects is a design-led, contemporary architecture practice, based in London.
Its work focuses on improving people’s everyday lives and their well-being in or around buildings.
The practice has developed a special sensibility for urban and cultural context and is committed towards making the world a more sustainable place.
Guarnieri Architects specialises in work on existing buildings for the residential sector for private and commercial clients.
It has vast experience in upgrading existing houses to contemporary living standards, working in conservation areas and is an industry leader in the design of glass structures.
- Services
- Architecture, Landscape, and Master-plan Design
- Service areas
- London and UK
- Company awards
- - Finalist The Sunday Times British Home Awards 2018
- - Finalist Daily Telegraph Home building and Renovation Award 2017
- - Finalist AJ RETROFIT AWARD 2017;
- - Commended at SCHUECO EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2017;
- - Winner at RIBA LIVE PITCH 2013;
- - Winner of LEAF Young Architect of the Year Award 2012;
- - Shortlisted for the LEAF 2013 Refurbishment of the Year Award;
- - Shortlisted at the AJ RETROFIT AWARD 2013.
- Address
-
3 Futura House, 169 Grange Road
SE1 3BN London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-2070648026 www.guarnieri.co.uk