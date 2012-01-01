Founded by interiors journalist, stylist and design expert, Nicola Wilkes in 2012, House Envy is a coveted interiors and lifestyle store with an unvrivalled collection of homewares and lifestyle accessories designed to make you swoon. House Envy specialises in sourcing designer Danish brands such as Bloomingville, Madam Stoltz, Tine K Home, House Doctor and Hubsch as well as other famous British brands such as Nkuku and Garden Trading. Winning much press acclaim from the moment it opened it's doors three years ago, House Envy's collection continues to win fans across the globe, backed up by owner, Nicola Wilkes', insider designer knowledge.

Adding to it's global appeal, House Envy ships internationally.