David Watson is a designer and maker of fine furniture.

From his Clyde-side workshop in Port Glasgow, David and his team of skilled craftsmen manufacture high quality furniture and furnishings of all kinds, serving clients both domestic and commercial across the country and abroad. We offer a personal bespoke service, working closely with clients, their architects and interior designers on every project from conception to completion. Experts in working with diverse mediums we use: all woods (sourced from only certified sustainable forests), stone, metal, glass, and manufactured materials.

All our products are handmade with a meticulous attention to detail and pursuit of perfection. Alongside our commission-based work we develop and produces our own designs for speculative sale at exhibitions, art fairs and shops around the UK. If any of our designs catch your eye they can all be adapted to suit your specific requirements