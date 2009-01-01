PS9 Architects is a boutique Architecture and Interior Design Studio based in the heart of Media City UK, Manchester. PS9 Architects (Penrith Studio Nine), named after its sole principal and regulated Architect, Wayne Penrith. Working throughout the UK, the studio was established in 2009 following over 20 years in architectural practice at home and abroad.

We offer a unique Modern Architecture Design firm approach for all of our new home design Clients. In brief, this means our Clients projects are designed to their requirements and executed to their expectations, without compromise.

The boutique nature of the studio means we only work on a select number of projects throughout the year. The results are a focused and personal service to individual Clients in the home design market looking to build or develop their own homes.