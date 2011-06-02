Your browser is out-of-date.

Coast2Coast Architects
Architects in Forres
    • Beach Retreat - Findhorn, Coast2Coast Architects Coast2Coast Architects
    Beach Retreat - Findhorn, Coast2Coast Architects Coast2Coast Architects
    Beach Retreat - Findhorn, Coast2Coast Architects Coast2Coast Architects
    +1
    Beach Retreat - Findhorn
    Driftwood Cottage, 157 Findhorn, Coast2Coast Architects Coast2Coast Architects Scandinavian style living room
    Driftwood Cottage, 157 Findhorn, Coast2Coast Architects Coast2Coast Architects Scandinavian style kitchen
    Driftwood Cottage, 157 Findhorn, Coast2Coast Architects Coast2Coast Architects Scandinavian style living room
    +2
    Driftwood Cottage, 157 Findhorn

    Coast2Coast Architects specialise in the bespoke design of buildings across the north of Scotland. Our emphasis is on sustainable & energy-efficient design of new dwellings in the rural landscape and climate of the Highlands

    Services
    Architecture, Design, and Energy Efficiency
    Service areas
    Scotland and Forres
    Company awards
    • SCOTTISH DESIGN AWARDS 2009
    • IAA Design Awards 2010
    • IAA Design Awards 2012
    Address
    156 Findhorn
    IV36 3YL Forres
    United Kingdom
    +44-1309692240 www.coast2coastarchitects.co.uk
