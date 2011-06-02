Coast2Coast Architects specialise in the bespoke design of buildings across the north of Scotland. Our emphasis is on sustainable & energy-efficient design of new dwellings in the rural landscape and climate of the Highlands
- Services
- Architecture, Design, and Energy Efficiency
- Service areas
- Scotland and Forres
- Company awards
- SCOTTISH DESIGN AWARDS 2009
- IAA Design Awards 2010
- IAA Design Awards 2012
- Address
-
156 Findhorn
IV36 3YL Forres
United Kingdom
+44-1309692240 www.coast2coastarchitects.co.uk