Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Emergence Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Northampton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Emergence Interiors was created to provide busy people with the ability to maximise the potential of their home at an affordable cost. 

    Our aim is to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

    Working with our preferred specialists we can create that much coveted Home cinema room (see article) specialise

    We offer a personal shopping service whereby we supply everything from a tea spoon to a luxuriously dressed bed, individual upholstery service, or made to measure furniture.

    Whatever your remit, our tastemakers will help you with your selection.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Upholstery
    • Soft furnishings
    • made to measure furniture
    • Home Cinema a speciality.
    Address
    NN7 4BD Northampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7764562926 www.emergenceinteriors.co.uk
      Add SEO element