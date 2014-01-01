Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moda Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Perth
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • West Leederville Apartment Project, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern living room Multicolored
    West Leederville Apartment Project, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern living room
    West Leederville Apartment Project, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern dining room
    +12
    West Leederville Apartment Project
    Mosman Park, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Tiles Beige
    Mosman Park, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Stairs Wood Brown
    Mosman Park, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Classic style media room Quartz Brown
    +15
    Mosman Park
    Churchlands Residence, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern houses Concrete White
    Churchlands Residence, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Tiles White
    Churchlands Residence, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern living room Tiles White
    +12
    Churchlands Residence
    Applecross Renovation, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
    Applecross Renovation, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
    Applecross Renovation, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
    +15
    Applecross Renovation
    Hillarys Renovation, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors
    Hillarys Renovation, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors
    Hillarys Renovation, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors
    +50
    Hillarys Renovation
    Menora Residence, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Menora Residence, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern bathroom
    Menora Residence, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
    +16
    Menora Residence
    Show all 12 projects

    At Moda Interiors, we believe your home design is more than bricks and mortar –  it should be a reflection of your lifestyle and tell the story of the people who live there.  Our aim is for you to fall in love with your home each and every time you walk through your front door, because your home is the ultimate reflection of you. At Moda Interiors, interior design isn't  just our profession; it’s our way of life (and there’s no greater pleasure than to love the way you live). Our company was born out of the life-long passion of Managing Director Kate Barakovska, to design and create spectacular interior design ideas. Living that passion, with over 20 years experience our interior designers, specialise in creating spectacular innovative home designs and interior decorating ideas that help you achieve your dream home. From your front door through to your living, bedroom and outdoor we know how to create your dream home that reflects who you are. Our Kitchen and Bathroom Designer knows how to create true magic with their award winning designs. We’ll ensure every detail of your new home is perfect.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Perth Western Australia Australasia Perth Western Australia Stirling
    Company awards
    • 2016 WINNER Excellence in Showroom Display
    • 2016 FINALIST Renovated Kitchen $50,001—$70,000
    • 2015 WINNER Excellence in Service Award
    • 2015 FINALIST HIA Australian Bathroom Design
    • 2014 FINALIST HIA WA Housing Awards—Custom Built Home of the Year 
    • 2014 WINNER  HIA Custom Built Home $1,200,000—$1,600,000 
    • 2014 WINNER HIA The Laminex Group Kitchen & Bathroom Award—Bathroom Designer of the Year 
    • 2014 FINALIST HIA Kitchen Designer of the Year 
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    Suite 11/37 Cedric Street
    Stirling Perth
    Australia
    +61-894409000 www.modainteriors.com.au
    Legal disclosure

    Moda Interiors Website

    Reviews

    Tim Yau
    Kate and Sam were able to produce design and separate living areas to suit our needs. Most importantly, they were able to prepare a proposal for a multi-stage renovation so we can keep to our budget and not sacrifice too much on the finished products. Sam’s feedback during construction were always honest and flexible for our needs. It was also great for Kate to pass on furniture discount to us. Raelene made sure all the logistic issues were taken care of during all stages. They managed all the COVID related logistic challenges and proposed alternative designs to suit our schedule. Our regret is not waiting longer and spending more for the best possible quality items. Won’t make the same rookie mistake next time. Overall, Moda’s fee is not the cheapest but we got more values than we expected. We are glad we went with them instead of builders and architect we are familiar with. We look forward to working with Kate and Sam for our next project.
    8 months ago
    Maria Danev
    Best Interior designer in Australia. Kate knows what you want and she delivers high quality services with professional advice and attention. Highly recommend her and Moda Interiors.
    about 1 year ago
    Don Siegel
    I met Kate 20 years ago when I was building a home in Perth. I was new to the city and needed a lot of hand holding. Kate was extraordinarily patient ... and thanks to her great design sense, I ended up with the home that I had envisioned. I highly recommend Moda Design for personalised service and quality interiors.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element