Radiance Furniture Design
Furniture & Accessories in Chippenham
Projects

    • The Award Winning 'Magnetic Stack' Chest of Drawers., Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design HouseholdStorage
    The Award Winning 'Magnetic Stack' Chest of Drawers., Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Living roomStorage
    The Award Winning 'Magnetic Stack' Chest of Drawers., Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    The Award Winning 'Magnetic Stack' Chest of Drawers.
    The Heeley Magnetic Stack, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design HouseholdStorage
    The Heeley Magnetic Stack, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design HouseholdStorage
    The Heeley Magnetic Stack, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design HouseholdStorage
    The Heeley Magnetic Stack
    Magnetic Stack Desk with Fitted Humidor, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Study/officeDesks
    Magnetic Stack Desk with Fitted Humidor, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Office spaces & stores
    Magnetic Stack Desk with Fitted Humidor, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Office spaces & stores
    Magnetic Stack Desk with Fitted Humidor
    Surf's Up Walnut Console Table, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Surf's Up Walnut Console Table, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Dining roomTables
    Surf's Up Walnut Console Table, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Office spaces & stores
    Surf's Up Walnut Console Table
    Ellipse Yew and Walnut Computer Bureau., Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    Ellipse Yew and Walnut Computer Bureau., Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Ellipse Yew and Walnut Computer Bureau., Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design BedroomDressing tables
    Ellipse Yew and Walnut Computer Bureau.
    Strata Ripple Sycamore Coffee Table, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Strata Ripple Sycamore Coffee Table, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Strata Ripple Sycamore Coffee Table, Radiance Furniture Design Radiance Furniture Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Strata Ripple Sycamore Coffee Table
    With a respectful irreverence for tradition, award winning designer/maker John Jacques creates original, beautiful and bold fine furniture to commission and for sales and exhibitions, from his studio workshop in Wiltshire.

    John’s work reconciles contemporary design with a timeless aesthetic by combining functionality, innovation and artful craftsmanship.

    He loves to create vibrant, sculptural forms by achieving a balance between the creativity of inspiration and the problem solving of the design process.

    Inspired by nature and the human environment his designs bring the outside inside and explore the contrast between the natural and the made object.

    Most importantly to him, is that each piece is designed and made to the highest quality.  His reward is the satisfaction he gets not just from the processes of designing and making, but from the finished result and the pleasure it brings to the new owners.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture
    Service areas
    • South West of England
    • worldwide
    • Bath
    • Wiltshire
    Company awards
    • Best New Product award from The Worshipful Company of Furniture Makers at Interiors UK 2014
    • Awarded a place on the Craft Council Uk's prestigious Hothouse 4 programme for emerging makers who show great skill and originality.
    Address
    Nettleton
    SN14 7NJ Chippenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7919666930 www.radiancefurniture.co.uk
