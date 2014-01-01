With a respectful irreverence for tradition, award winning designer/maker John Jacques creates original, beautiful and bold fine furniture to commission and for sales and exhibitions, from his studio workshop in Wiltshire.

John’s work reconciles contemporary design with a timeless aesthetic by combining functionality, innovation and artful craftsmanship.

He loves to create vibrant, sculptural forms by achieving a balance between the creativity of inspiration and the problem solving of the design process.

Inspired by nature and the human environment his designs bring the outside inside and explore the contrast between the natural and the made object.

Most importantly to him, is that each piece is designed and made to the highest quality. His reward is the satisfaction he gets not just from the processes of designing and making, but from the finished result and the pleasure it brings to the new owners.