"benign design" is a concept based on making things that are pleasant and beneficial in nature and influence.

We make furniture that helps us adapt to our evolving relationship with technology. Our range of compact, space saving furniture conveniently adapts to accommodate modern technology.

All of our furniture and products are designed and made in our workshop/studio based in Yorkshire.

We also work on bespoke commissions to suit the individual requirements of our clients.

Paying close attention to the details throughout the development of the design, allows us to create remarkable products that are made to last. We value craftsmanship. Our makers come from backgrounds in design, engineering and cabinetry.