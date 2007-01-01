Aligning with fast-moving fashion and colour trends, ByShop responds with seasonal homewares collections that are distinctive, adaptable and current, working with British manufacturers to produce the By Collection.

The By Collection is available from selected retailers including The Conran Shop, Urban Outfitters, Liberty and Heal's and regularly features in Elle Decoration, The Guardian, The Metro, Wallpaper*, Livingetc and Glamour Magazine.

ByShop frequently works with retailers, interior designer and private clients to create exclusive designs.

ByShop was founded in London by David Weatherhead and George Wainwright in 2013. The By Collection is designed by David Weatherhead, a 2007 graduate of the Royal College of Art’s Design Products course who has designed home items for Arco, Seletti and Teroforma.