GARDEN DESIGN . INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE . PLANTING DESIGN . PROJECT MANAGEMENT

The immediate environment in which we live has huge impact on our lives and how we feel. Making that environment unique, personal and exciting is what we do. Working closely with clients to fully understand their brief, understanding the context of a project in terms of architecture, history and place is what we do best. The Green Room, under the direction of Jennie Herrington, has been designing gardens and interiors since 2002. Garden and interior design is not just about the space in isolation, it's how a space connects with its surrounding environment and how we personally interact with that space. By design, we create individual and personal places that enhance lives.