CBOArchitects
Architects in London, UK
    • St George Square, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects KitchenCabinets & shelves
    St George Square, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects BathroomDecoration
    St George Square
    Denbigh St., CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Minimalist living room
    Denbigh St., CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern kitchen
    Denbigh St., CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern kitchen
    +5
    Denbigh St.
    St. Geroge's Square, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Classic style living room
    St. Geroge's Square, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern bathroom
    St. Geroge's Square, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +3
    St. Geroge's Square
    King's Road, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern living room
    King's Road, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern kitchen
    King's Road, CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +3
    King's Road
    Alderney St., CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Classic style houses
    Alderney St., CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Classic style garden
    Alderney St., CBOArchitects CBOArchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +3
    Alderney St.

    We are RIBA Chartered architectural practice based in South East London. We are specialised in a range of projects from retail to residential developments and high end housing.

    CBO Architects delivers projects which are sustainable and practical with a high level of technical documentation. Our ideas are very current and we always work our hardest to find suitable solutions.Working with a wide range of clients with different requirements we are able to grasp any concept very quickly and reinvent it to suit our client's needs.

    With extensive field experience CBO Architects has developed a keen eye for design and technical detailing and great skills in dealing with contractors and suppliers making the construction process as smooth as possible for both clients and contractors. CBO Architects has also comprehensive experience in the preparation of planning information with the knowledge of applications for listed building and conservation areas.


    Services
    • Architecture—Design—Extension—Interiors —New Development
    • Baement
    • Conservation and Listed Building
    Service areas
    London, Italy, and UK
    Address
    241-251 Ferndale Road
    SW9 8BJ London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7411060166 cboarchitects.com
