Rockett St George
Furniture & Accessories in Hassocks
    • An online emporium of expressive homeware with an exceptional quirky style that inspires and delights.    Home to an eclectic mix of treasures which inject magic, charm and personality into interiors.

    Rockett St George has revitalised the interiors market by enabling customers to break free from chain store offerings and stamp personality on their homes.  The online store is a treasure trove of oddities and curiosities collected from designers and manufacturers from around the world. Founders Jane & Lucy, spend their time exploring for inspiration and discovering new artists, designers & products.  Their cleverly curated collections are a firm favourite of the press, interior designers and their customers.

    Address
    Unit 7-12 Old Kiln Works
    BN6 8SG Hassocks
    United Kingdom
    +44-1444253391 www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk
