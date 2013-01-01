Your browser is out-of-date.

Heat Mat Limited
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Burgess Hill
    Beach House on Hayling Island

    Heat Mat is an electric underfloor heating specialist with over 20 years experience. Our high-quality products are manufactured in the UK, Denmark and Germany. We are the professionals' choice for electric underfloor heating, supplying premium systems and stylish thermostats to a wide range of interior and building experts including house builders, hoteliers, designers and architects. 

    We offer expert assistance to homeowners and installers on the phone and in person on site. 

    We also supply mirror demisters for bathrooms, heated driveways and roof protection systems to prevent ice and snow damaging properties in winter. 

    Services
    • Electric underfloor heating
    • Mirror demisters
    • Heated driveways
    • Roof heating
    • Gutter protection
    Service areas
    National—United Kingdom
    Company awards
    Electrical Wholesaler 2015 Training Award Winner 
    Address
    Heat Mat Limited
    RH15 8QY Burgess Hill
    United Kingdom
    +44-1444247020 www.heatmat.co.uk

    Reviews

    james cannell
    Friendly, knowledgable and thorough. Turned around two quotes within hours. Beat a blind quote from a competitor by a significant margin. Now; I've got a good wholesaler, and we're only 20 or so miles from their offices, but I ordered a system at 4pm, and it was at my customers house pre-9 the next day. Amazing.
    about 7 years ago
    Thomas PInnington
    Had a a system installed for 2-3 years and works perfectly. I smashed the unit by accident and they sent the replacement unit out on a next day. Amazing customer service. Thank you guys!!
    over 2 years ago
    Peter Blair
    Had a problem with my thermostat, really nice chap helped me out and sent me a replacement that came the following day, it was all set up and ready to use. Brilliant customer service and good straightforward product to use
    almost 2 years ago
