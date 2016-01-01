Your browser is out-of-date.

David Nossiter Architects
Architects in Se19
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Mews House, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern houses
    Mews House, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern houses
    Mews House, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern living room
    Mews House
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern kitchen
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern houses
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern bathroom
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire
    Maldon Road, Colchester, Essex, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern houses
    Maldon Road, Colchester, Essex, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern houses
    Maldon Road, Colchester, Essex, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern garden
    Maldon Road, Colchester, Essex
    Church Hill Barn, Suffolk, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern living room
    Church Hill Barn, Suffolk, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern kitchen
    Church Hill Barn, Suffolk, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern windows & doors
    Church Hill Barn, Suffolk
    Dulwich House, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects
    Dulwich House
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Minimalist houses
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern bathroom
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire, David Nossiter Architects David Nossiter Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Pye Barn, Oxfordshire

    David Nossiter Architects specialise in bespoke residential projects including one off new build dwellings, barn conversions and high end residential refurbishments. 

    We do not approach any project with preconceived ideas but listen to the needs of a client, responding to the brief, the context of the site and budgetary considerations. 

    This results in bespoke, but cost-effective, modern architectural solutions that embody the individual choices of a client and our design philosophy. 

    Our personal approach is grounded on experience gained through working on a broad range of building types.  We aim to provide value to our clients and pride ourselves on our attention to detail, regardless of the size of a project. 

    Each project is resourced according to its individual needs and as a chartered practice, David Nossiter Architects maintains RIBA quality management procedures. We take an active approach throughout the entire process, from developing the early sketch to onsite supervision.

    Services
    Full architectural services
    Service areas
    London and SE19
    Company awards
    • Sunday Times British Homes Awards Winner 2017
    • Daily Telegraph Homebuilding & Renovating Awards 2017: Finalist
    • Architects Journal Retorfit Awards 2017: Finalist
    • Designer Kitchen & Bathroom Awards 2017: Winner
    • Houzz Awards 2016: Client Satisfaction
    • Houzz Awards 2016: DesigS: Winner
    Address
    London Se19
    United Kingdom
    +44-2082518978 www.davidnossiter.com

    Reviews

    constructive and co constructive and co
    we worked with david on a project in Berkhamsted, making and installing the kitchen. it was a very easy working relationship and the design worked really well. it's one of the most commented on projects on our website.
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: June 2010
