Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nicolaus Berlin
Media & Bloggers in Berlin
Overview 1Projects (1) 11Ideabooks (11)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Das Legohaus, Nicolaus Berlin Nicolaus Berlin
    Das Legohaus, Nicolaus Berlin Nicolaus Berlin
    Das Legohaus

    homify is an architecture and design portal that connects users and professionals worldwide. Those looking for inspiration for their home are guaranteed to find it here: more than 90,000 professionals from around the world, including architects, interior designers and furniture designers, use the platform as a portfolio.
    The most exciting projects, as well as tips & tricks on architecture, construction and housing, are featured regularly in the magazine. From your dream kitchen to creative garden ideas - all projects, with a collective 1,000,000 images, can be saved and annotated in your own Ideabook, so that no source of inspiration is lost. 

    Whether laying a new floor, renovating the bathroom or cultivating your winter garden, at homify not only can you find the right expert for the job but you can also contact them with just one click!

    Service areas
    Berlin
    Address
    Holländerstraße 34
    13407 Berlin
    Germany
    +49-16098386968 www.homify.de
    Legal disclosure

    USt-ID in accordance with § 27a Value added tax lax / Economic ID No. in accordance with § 139c General Tax Code: DE294123158

    Responsible for contents in accordance with § 55 paragraph 2 RStV (State Broadcasting Treaty): Philipp Dommermuth, reachable at the address above. Legal Liability of Homify Online GmbH & Co. KG:  Homify GmbH Managing Director Homify GmbH:  Philipp Dommermuth Registry Court: Amtsgericht Charlottenburg  Registry No: HRB 153618 B

    Reviews

    Titus Keuler Titus Keuler
    I contacted Nico regardig a goat. Since then he has been my top goat guy. I get all my goats from Nico! 
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: March 2014
    Edit
    HBG GmbH Export-Import- Marmor-Granit-Direkt HBG GmbH Export-Import- Marmor-Granit-Direkt
    Dr. Nicolaus smartest guy at homify!
    over 6 years ago
    Edit
    Виктор Ладыгин—homify Виктор Ладыгин—homify
    I was very pleased to work with a professional!
    over 6 years ago
    Edit
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element