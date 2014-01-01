Your browser is out-of-date.

Paint & Wall Coverings in Colchester
Projects

    Nettl, Birmingham, 3D Board
    Nettl, Birmingham, 3D Board
    Nettl, Birmingham, 3D Board
    +1
    Nettl, Birmingham
    Residential Project by SDA Architects, 3D Board
    Residential Project by SDA Architects, 3D Board
    Residential Project by SDA Architects, 3D Board
    Residential Project by SDA Architects
    Venice Properties, London, 3D Board
    Venice Properties, London

    3D Board a new era for your walls!

    3D Board is an exciting new range of interior wall decor. An innovative, durable and environmentally friendly wall cladding that will create new possibilities for interior design. Combining the use of cutting edge technology with environmentally friendly recycled plant fibre, results in a cleaner, greener product. At a time when we all want to do our best to protect our planet here is a product that provides high quality, interior decoration possibilities that will enhance, not harm, the environment. With a design concept originating in the United States 3D Board marks the beginning of a new trend of wall coverings. Feature walls no longer need to be restricted to a mere splash of colour or patterned wall paper. 3D Board provides a creative and cost effective solution for bringing walls to life in the home or commercial environment. The design applications of 3D BOARD are limited only by your imagination and it can be utilized to create high impact feature walls or a more subtle and subdued atmosphere of elegance and refinement.

    Services
    3D Wall Panels
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and Colchester
    Company awards
    Best Selected Exhibitor at Interiors UK 2014
    Address
    20 Angora Business Park, Peartree Road
    CO3 0AB Colchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-8456861415 www.3dboard.co.uk
