Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Brilliant Lighting
Lighting Designers in Thirsk
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • York View, Brilliant Lighting Brilliant Lighting Modern living room
    York View, Brilliant Lighting Brilliant Lighting Modern houses
    York View, Brilliant Lighting Brilliant Lighting Modern media room
    +6
    York View
    North Yorkshire Period Country House, Brilliant Lighting Brilliant Lighting Eclectic style living room
    North Yorkshire Period Country House, Brilliant Lighting Brilliant Lighting Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    North Yorkshire Period Country House, Brilliant Lighting Brilliant Lighting Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +4
    North Yorkshire Period Country House

    Brilliant Lighting delivers inspirational lighting design, backed up by huge attention to detail and substantial build experience.  We work across the UK and projects range from country houses and stately homes, conversions and renovations through to very contemporary new builds.

    We offer a full range of lighting products and services: lighting design, project management, decorative and architectural light fittings, bespoke lighting solutions and lighting control systems.

    Services
    • lighting design
    • Lighting Controls
    • architectural lighting
    • Decorative Lighting
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    UK Wide
    Address
    Unit 9, Severfield Close, Thirsk Industrial Park
    YO73BX Thirsk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1845525664 www.brilliantlighting.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Brilliant Lighting

    Unit 9, Severfield Close

    Thirsk Industrial Park

    Thirsk

    North Yorkshire

    YO7 3BX

    tel: 01845 525664

    email: info@brilliantlighting.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Carroll
    Our experience of working with the Brilliant Lighting team throughout the design and build of a contemporary house has, without question, been excellent. We recognised that good lighting design could make a significant contribution to the overall outcome of our project, and having been impressed by what we had seen of their work, approached Brilliant Lighting to see if they might help. The creative input (led by Melanie), the robust design process, selection of appropriate fittings and incorporation of existing, plus the phased delivery, has (despite COVID lockdown) run like clockwork. We very much felt that we were being guided by experts, from whom we have learned a great deal, in an entirely collaborative way. It would be easy to mistakenly believe that all LED lighting is the same – far from it – the right fittings, when located, positioned and used in the right way, make all the difference. We firmly believe that following selection of your architect, the next most important decision you should make, is choosing the right lighting designer – and for that, we would not hesitate to recommend the Brilliant Lighting team.
    about 1 year ago
    Nigel Corner
    Superb experience. Great lighting design for (in our case) a complicated venue. The execution of the design was then carried out with great efficiency and style. The staff here are first rate, and that is the key to their success.
    over 3 years ago
    Julia Schwarzmann
    We worked with Brilliant Lighting on our self build house project. Melanie and her team were a pleasure to work with. Engaged at the design stage, Brilliant Lighting 'guided our hand' throughout the process, making us think deeply about the lighting at a very early stage. Whether it was to subtly enhance, ensure sufficient light for tasks or control the lights in a logical way .........the final lighting scheme is simply stunning. I cannot thank Brilliant Lighting enough, I believe they provided our home with the WOW factor and I would have no hesitation recommending their services.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element