Wildercreative is a multi-disciplinary design studio in East London. We specialise in producing bespoke furniture and joinery for residential and commercial projects.

At Wildercreative we work collaboratively with our clients by designing through the making process. We make sure to carefully detail early stage concepts so that our clients get a real insight and understanding of the process. Our knowledge of design means we can work directly for for private clients offering a complete design and build package. However, we are equally happy working with Architects and main contractors, producing furniture exactly to their specifications. Our studio encompasses a large in-house workshop which allows ideas to be immediately realised via full-scale prototyping. We make use of cutting edge production techniques including CNC routing and laser cutting, and alongside this we have a team of highly skilled carpenters who use more traditional techniques. Incorporating these two processes streamlines our projects and makes them more cost efficient for our clients. Dominic Wilder McCausland founded Wildercreative in 2004, a graduate of fine art, and Design Products at the Royal College of Art. Since then he has been awarded 'Most Promising New Designer' at 100% Design Futures in 2007.