Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bolans Architects
Architects in London
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Beckenham Extension, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern dining room
    Beckenham Extension, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern dining room
    Beckenham Extension, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern living room
    +12
    Beckenham Extension
    House in Tooting, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    House in Tooting, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    House in Tooting, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +5
    House in Tooting
    Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern style bedroom
    Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Modern style bedroom
    Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
    +6
    Narbonne Avenue Clapham
    Private House St Johns Wood London, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Private House St Johns Wood London, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Study/officeLighting
    Private House St Johns Wood London, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    +10
    Private House St Johns Wood London
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    51 London Road
    SE23 3TY London
    United Kingdom
    www.bolansgroup.com
      Add SEO element