Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Designer Vision and Sound
Home Media Design & Installation in Redhill
Overview 7Projects (7) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Loft Cinema Room with fabric walls and LED lowered ceiling, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Loft Cinema Room with fabric walls and LED lowered ceiling, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Loft Cinema Room with fabric walls and LED lowered ceiling, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    +4
    Loft Cinema Room with fabric walls and LED lowered ceiling
    Cinema Room with bespoke suede fabric walls, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Cinema Room with bespoke suede fabric walls, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Cinema Room with bespoke suede fabric walls, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    +3
    Cinema Room with bespoke suede fabric walls
    Multi purpose cinema room, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Multi purpose cinema room, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Multi purpose cinema room, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    Multi purpose cinema room
    PROJECT IN LONDON, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern media room
    PROJECT IN LONDON, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern living room
    PROJECT IN LONDON, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern living room
    PROJECT IN LONDON
    Mirror TV installations, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern bathroom
    Mirror TV installations, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Modern bathroom
    Mirror TV installations, Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +8
    Mirror TV installations
    Not all Cinema rooms need to look like one! Installation in Surrey., Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Multimedia roomElectronics
    Not all Cinema rooms need to look like one! Installation in Surrey., Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Classic style media room
    Not all Cinema rooms need to look like one! Installation in Surrey., Designer Vision and Sound Designer Vision and Sound Classic style media room
    +5
    Not all Cinema rooms need to look like one! Installation in Surrey.
    Show all 7 projects

    With over 27 years experience in all aspects of the audio visual industry  and 1000s of happy clients, Designer Vision and Sound's expertise in designing and seamlessly integrating technology is second to none. We strive to make life easier by recommending,  supplying and installing the best, most stylish, simple to use and highly-trusted technology available. 

    Services
    Audio Visual installations from a flat screen TV to full cinema room design supply and installation. multi room control systems. bespoke cabinets
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • London and surrounding areas
    Address
    59 The Crossways,
    RH1 3NA Redhill
    United Kingdom
    +44-7961428392 www.designervisionandsound.com

    Reviews

    susannahlaud
    Designer Vision & Sound Ltd installed a new TV and Sound (Sonos) system in 3 rooms when we recently undertook an extension to our home.  Peter led the project and worked seamlessly in tandem with our builders and other construction specialists from the start.  He was always polite, on time, extremely helpful in his suggestions and there was no hard sell whatsoever.  He kept entirely to the budget and in fact gave us additional assistance at no charge.  He came back on at least 3 occasions, at short notice, to do some additional work and happily rebooted our sound system this week when we had a new computer installed so lost some of our set up.  Peter is a true pleasure to work with and I would not hesitate to recommend him and Designer Vision & Sound Ltd. 
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: December 2014
    Edit
      Add SEO element