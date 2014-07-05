The 3-D Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating monumental contemporary sculpture to promote art, education, and culture to international audiences.

The Verbier 3-D Residency and Sculpture Park is an annual contemporary art, cultural, and educational happening in Switzerland at an altitude of 2,300 meters between La Chaux and Ruinettes, where more than one million skiers and hikers access the park for free year round.

The Sculpture Park and Residency create a space for art and ecology to meet on the mountain. Each individual can experience their own sense of escape in the museum without walls.