Livingfurnish Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Essex
Projects

    • Made In Italy Fall new products, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
    Made In Italy Fall new products, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile White
    Made In Italy Fall new products, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Blue
    +20
    Made In Italy Fall new products
    Cattelan Italia, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Cattelan Italia, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd Dining roomTables
    Cattelan Italia, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd Living roomSide tables & trays
    +7
    Cattelan Italia
    Convivium Kitchen, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd KitchenStorage
    Convivium Kitchen, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd KitchenBench tops
    Convivium Kitchen, Livingfurnish Ltd Livingfurnish Ltd KitchenTables & chairs
    +3
    Convivium Kitchen

    Living Furnish is best online Italian style furniture store in UK. All Our products are 100% original and made in Italy. We choose best design furniture and objects for your home. LF offers modern Italian style at best UK prices and no shipping costs.

    Services
    furniture; interior design;
    Service areas
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Design Products
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Italy.
    • Chairs
    • furniture
    • interior furniture
    • Essex
    Address
    7 Nelson Street, Southend-on-Sea
    SS1 1EH Essex
    United Kingdom
    +44-1702820026 livingfurnish.co.uk
    Italy directly to your home

