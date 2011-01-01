Your browser is out-of-date.

The Pebble Mill
Paving in Bradford
    • Barn Conversion, The Pebble Mill The Pebble Mill Rustic style garage/shed
    +16
    Barn Conversion
    Resin Driveway, The Pebble Mill The Pebble Mill Garden
    Resin Driveway

    Based in Low Moor, Bradford, The Pebble Mill first opened it’s doors to the public and tradesmen in early 2011. With it’s growing success and strong relationship with suppliers and manufacturers from across the world, The Pebble Mill’s product portfolio has grown to include everything you need to complete your landscaping job. The Pebble Mill are accessible at many of the UK’s largest shows, including the Chelsea Flower Show, keep checking our website for upcoming events.

    If you’re unable to make the shows, our state of the art website should allow you to find everything you need. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give us a call, we’re always happy to help!

    Services
    Driveway materials supply
    Service areas
    worldwide and Bradford
    Address
    Unit2, South Bradford Trading Estate
    BD12 0NQ Bradford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1274699233 www.thepebblemill.co.uk
