Emby Architecture
Architects in Lightwater
    Modern design scheme portfolio - Emby Architecture

    Emby Architecture is a highly creative design practice who have acquired considerable professional experience designing desirable and attractive extensions, new-build housing and commercial buildings. Delivering cost-effective but distinctive design schemes, working in partnership with the client to exceed expectations.

    Services Provided

    Full architectural design service, from 3D illustrations through to survey, design, Planning and Building Regulations and construction project management.

    Areas Served

    London, Surrey and the Home Counties

    Services
    Architectural design and Planning. Building Regulations. Technical specifications. Design advice and construction guidance.
    Service areas
    • appartment design
    • Throughout the UK
    • houses
    • big houses
    • Restaurants
    • Planning
    • layout planning
    • Architect
    • Interior Architecture
    • space planning
    • Home design and construction
    • construction management
    • Lightwater
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Address
    16 Perry Way
    GU18 5LB Lightwater
    United Kingdom
    +44-1276805705 www.embyarchitecture.com
