Employing the Very best of traditional English craftsmanship combined with
imaginative and panstaking attention to detail, Future Antiques has established an enviable reputation for designing, producing and delivering unique, hand-made furniture - on time and on budget.
Whether you are a Private or Company Client or Interior Designer, you can choose from our ever-increasing range of in-house designs. Or, from your detailed brief, we will produce meticulous CAD (computer-aided design) conceptualizations of the bespoke furniture you require.
Whatever your requirement, we hold one key advantage: our designers are the same dedicated craftsman who make the physical product - which means you have the advantage of harnessing their intimate understanding and experience of the ways in which each of the raw materials 'work' in combination with one another.
Address
-
Strouds Farm
SN8 3LY Marlborough
United Kingdom
+44-1672870095 www.futureantiqes.co.uk