Future Antiques
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Marlborough
    • Dining Table in Solid American Black Walnut, Future Antiques Future Antiques Dining roomTables
    Dining Table in Solid American Black Walnut, Future Antiques Future Antiques Dining roomTables
    Dining Table in Solid American Black Walnut, Future Antiques Future Antiques KitchenTables & chairs
    +4
    Dining Table in Solid American Black Walnut
    The Luna Lounger, Future Antiques Future Antiques Living roomStools & chairs
    The Luna Lounger, Future Antiques Future Antiques Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
    The Luna Lounger, Future Antiques Future Antiques Multimedia roomFurniture
    +4
    The Luna Lounger
    Bespoke Sideboard & Offset Shelving, Future Antiques Future Antiques Modern dining room
    Bespoke Sideboard & Offset Shelving, Future Antiques Future Antiques Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Bespoke Sideboard & Offset Shelving, Future Antiques Future Antiques Minimalist dining room
    +2
    Bespoke Sideboard & Offset Shelving
    Bespoke Armoire, Future Antiques Future Antiques BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bespoke Armoire, Future Antiques Future Antiques Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Bespoke Armoire, Future Antiques Future Antiques BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +8
    Bespoke Armoire

    Employing the Very best of traditional English craftsmanship combined with
    imaginative and panstaking attention to detail, Future Antiques has established an enviable reputation for designing, producing and delivering unique, hand-made furniture - on time and on budget.

    Whether you are a Private or Company Client or Interior Designer, you can choose from our ever-increasing range of in-house designs. Or, from your detailed brief, we will produce meticulous CAD (computer-aided design) conceptualizations of the bespoke furniture you require.

    Whatever your requirement, we hold one key advantage: our designers are the same dedicated craftsman who make the physical product - which means you have the advantage of harnessing their intimate understanding and experience of the ways in which each of the raw materials 'work' in combination with one another.

    Services
    • Bespoke Design Package
    • In-house-designed furniture
    • Everything From wall-mounted shelving units
    • Cabinets to Chairs
    • Tables
    • chests
    • Benches
    • Personalisation
    • Computer-Aided Design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Marlborough and South of England
    Address
    Strouds Farm
    SN8 3LY Marlborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1672870095 www.futureantiqes.co.uk
