Funky Junky
Furniture & Accessories in Sg13 7jt
    For current stock please visit www.funky-junky.co.uk

    Funky Junky offers an eclectic mix of vintage retro furniture and design.

    Our Mid 20th Century furniture varies from the stylish 50s, 60s and 70s utility furniture to the classic pieces from designers such as Charles Eames, Hans Wegner, Merrow Associates, Hans Brattrud, Arne Jacobsen, Robin Day, Yrjö Kukkapuro, Verner Panton, John & Sylvia Reid, IB Kofod Larsen, Ernest Race, Arne Vodder, JL Moller etc. 

    Whether it be a Danish leather sofa, a Scandinavian rosewood sideboard, a Norwegian teak chest of drawers or a classic Heals dining table and chairs, Funky Junky strives to provide a hand-picked selection of vintage furniture to complement your mid 20th century home or workplace.

    Viewing by appointment.

    Services
    Supply of Mid 20th Century furniture
    Service areas
    Hertford and SG13 7JT
    Address
    4a The Maltings, Railway Place
    Hertford Sg13 7jt
    United Kingdom
    +44-7970265822 www.funky-junky.co.uk
